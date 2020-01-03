Oliver Bell

Saudi Aramco listing shines spotlight on reforming Saudi Arabia

Commodities

Saudi Aramco listing shines spotlight on reforming Saudi Arabia

Natural resource and population tailwinds

clock 03 January 2020 •
T. Rowe Price's Bell sees upside potential in Vietnam

Emerging markets

T. Rowe Price's Bell sees upside potential in Vietnam

Far Eastern nation could pick up where other EMs could falter, manager argues

clock 08 May 2019 •
Global outlook 2019: Opportunities outside the UK

Investment

Global outlook 2019: Opportunities outside the UK

Top foreign sectors to look out for over the year

clock 07 January 2019 •
Trustpilot