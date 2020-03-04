Old Mutual
Ex-OMGI fund manager Zagamé joins Hilbert Investment Solutions
Head of research role
Quilter reports 38% drop in flows; Unveils plans to improve margins and transform UK platform
'Optimisation' plans to reduce costs
Valentine's Day Gallery: The biggest break-ups in asset management
Deals that fell apart
Ex-Old Mutual bond head Johnson joins Invesco trust board
Joins new chair Kate Bolsover
Which funds didn't make HL's new Wealth 50?
Replaces Wealth 150
The Big Question: What have been your best and worst trades of 2018?
Managers reveal their top deals of the year
Quilter names new CFO as Tookey steps down
Satchel to join board
Pacific AM hires former ASI rates team
Launching fund end of 2018
FCA closes long-term 'fair treatment' investigation of life companies
Following 2016 thematic review
FundCalibre unveils Elite Radar for funds without three-year track record
New ratings system for younger funds
Buxton's £25.7bn single-strategy business to rebrand as Merian Global Investors
Launching as standalone firm
Update: Quilter rebrands multi-asset business
First part of business to rebrand
Quilter lists as standalone business with valuation of £2.76bn
'Important milestone' for the group
Quilter Investors' Gillham on creating 'one business focused on multi-asset' after Buxton separation
Separating multi-asset and single-strategy divisions
Martin Currie appoints ex-OMGI CEO Julian Ide as distribution head
Based in Edinburgh
Old Mutual sets price range for Quilter listing; Sale of Buxton's single-strategy business approved
Quilter due to list on 25 June
Revealed: Finalists for Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2018
This year's event takes place on 5 July
Gosling's Grouse: Are multi-manager funds worth the money?
The multi-manager structure as we know it today - free of capital gains tax (CGT) for the buying and selling of funds within the wrapper and free of VAT - is 50 years old next year.
Fundsmith retains most popular spot in FoFs in SharingAlpha's April list
SharingAlpha has revealed the top-rated funds by its fund selector users as at the end of April, with Terry Smith's £14.7bn Fundsmith Equity fund still the most popular in fund-of-funds portfolios.
Fitz Partners: Switching to clean share classes could save investors up to 55%
Average OCF discount of 44%
OMGI's Meier backs Barclays to clean up its act after 'falling on every banana skin'
Dividends rising again following cut
OMGI's Buxton: Unpopularity of UK equities 'could last for years'
Allocations to UK fallen to record lows
Groups take action as gender pay gap figures revealed
Financial services has highest mean pay gap