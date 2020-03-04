Office for National Statistics
UK GDP stagnates in Q4
'Expectations for UK GDP data were already low'
Pressure on BoE rises as inflation hits three-year low
Likelihood of 30 January rate cut rises
UK economy sees worst growth since 2012
Annual growth of 0.6% weakest for more than seven years
Westminster's antics keep investors waiting for much-anticipated 'Brexit bounce'
Will they still trust the current official timeline to leave?
UK avoids recession despite annual growth reaching decade low
Services sector behind 'strong July'
UK GDP growth shrinks to -0.1% in August
All sectors down from July
UK inflation slips to 32-month low
Unexpectedly large drop
BoE faces 'tough decision on rates' as UK CPI stands firm at 2%
Reduces chances of rate hike
UK returns to growth in May but 'storm clouds gathering'
GDP nudges up 0.3% in May
Lacklustre December helps push GDP growth to 0.5% in Q1
Improved business investment
UK inflation remains below target at 1.9% in March
Fuel costs offset by lower food and games prices
UK GDP grows faster than expected as manufacturers prepare for Brexit
February posted 0.2% growth
Inflation edges up to 1.9% on higher food prices
Interest rate outlook unchaged
UK economy rebounds in January following dismal December
Rolling three-month growth remains subdued
UK GDP growth drops to weakest level since 2012 as Brexit uncertainty weighs
Expanded 0.2% in Q4
Inflation nears two-year low as December CPI falls to 2.1%
Caused by falling oil price
UK GDP grows 0.4% in Q2
YoY growth revised downwards on poor Q1 weather
Sterling spikes as inflation beats expectations to hit six-month high of 2.7%
Eight-week high against US dollar
World Cup and heatwave boosts UK GDP to 0.6%
Beat analysts' expectations
UK inflation sees first rise since November to 2.5%
Helped by rising oil price
'Sterling will suffer in the short term': Inflation unchanged at 2.4% in June
Upward pressure from motor fuels
A 'mixed picture of UK economy' as GDP climbs 0.2% in three months to end of May
First monthly reading