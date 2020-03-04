NYSE

ProFunds launches single inverse ETFs

ProFunds Group has launched a range of single inverse ProShares ETFs in the US, providing exposure to China, US real estate and the US basic materials sector.

  • ETFs
The need for transparency

With no apparent likelihood of moving to an exchange-traded system, the main problem with bond fund performance figures is the need to improve disclosures

  • Bonds
Pierre pressure

While virtually anonymous to the UK market before its SGAM takeover, Pierre Lagrange's GLG is letting its performance do the talking