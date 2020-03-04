NYSE
The US companies with the highest ROI of the decade
Netflix, Nvidia and Lululemon
Update: Janus Henderson de-lists from LSE; unveils board line-up
Announced plans to merge last October
ICE drops £10bn LSE bid on 'disappointing' lack of engagement
Was preparing bid last month
What have we learned from the financial crisis 100 years ago?
NYSE cancels shares as Knight Capital's trading system malfunctions
The New York Stock Exchange cancelled trades in shares which rose as much as 150% yesterday after Knight Capital's electronic trading system malfunctioned.
LinkedIn shares soar near 10% following profits rise
LinkedIn shares rocketed nearly 10% overnight after the business-focused social networking site posted bumper quarterly profits yesterday.
ProFunds launches single inverse ETFs
ProFunds Group has launched a range of single inverse ProShares ETFs in the US, providing exposure to China, US real estate and the US basic materials sector.
The need for transparency
With no apparent likelihood of moving to an exchange-traded system, the main problem with bond fund performance figures is the need to improve disclosures
Pierre pressure
While virtually anonymous to the UK market before its SGAM takeover, Pierre Lagrange's GLG is letting its performance do the talking