Nucleus Financial
Adviser-owned wrap service
Edinburgh-based wrap platform specialist Nucleus Financial was founded in 2006 but now has more than £14.3bn in assets under management (as of 30 June 2018).
Nucleus allows financial advisers to give their clients access to all their financial investments, from ISAs to pensions, in one online account. To date, about 800 advice firms are using its technology.
Nucleus was created by a group of seven adviser firms, and the company remains 52%-owned by financial advisers.
In July 2018, it floated on the AIM for the first time.
Nucleus closes head office due to flooding
'Yellow' weather warnings
David Ferguson: Five key trends facing the UK platform market in 2019
Who pays for platforms?
Cost savings, IPOs and senior departures: The key wealth management events of 2018
Which stories dominated the headlines?
Revealed: The winners of the Women in Financial Advice Awards 2018
Tilney scoops two awards
Nucleus set to float on AIM later this month
'£150m valuation’
Nucleus set to float on AIM - reports
‘£150m valuation’
Why the sudden craze for platform floats?
AJ Bell and Embark latest to confirm IPO plans
Why fund groups need a 'Netflix approach' to data
Helped by platforms
Standard Life and Seven IM multiple winners at UK Platform Awards
Nucleus again Platform of the Year
Meet the Adviser Champions: Nucleus's David Ferguson
Our video series continues
Nucleus appoints Punter Southall chairman to board
Instrumental in set up of firm
Celebration of Paul Bradshaw's life set for 24 March
2pm at St Mary Abbots Church, London W8
Skandia founder Bradshaw passes away
Was chairman of Nucleus and River & Mercantile
Industry reacts to FCA study: Fund rationalisation, significant costs and 'immoral' profits
'FCA's finest ever piece of work'
Nucleus wins Platform of the year accolade at 2016 UK Platform Awards
Transact named Platform of the decade on ceremony's 10th anniversary
Property suspensions create model portfolio admin headache for wealth managers
Problems for platforms
Advisers' DFM use doubles in a year
Now accounts for a quarter of investment approaches
Nucleus' Neilson: Time to boost adviser due diligence on DFMs
Follows FCA due diligence report
Philbin's Wellian partners with IFA FiveWays for bespoke MM range
Portfolios will invest in a number of collectives
Revealed: Winners of the Investment Marketing and Innovation Awards 2015
Marketing and Innovation winners revealed
Nucleus' Neilson: DFM platform fees set to come under pressure
Fees charged by discretionary fund managers to platforms are set to face the same downwards pressure being seen elsewhere in the industry, Nucleus business development director Barry Neilson has predicted.
'Politics and pensions' dent early 2015 platform business
A "combination of politics and pensions" contributed to slower sales across platforms in the first three months of the year, with the year-on-year (YOY) asset growth rate also receding, according to research.
Nucleus chief brands retail fund management 'out of control'
Retail fund management is "out of control" and should borrow ideas from the institutional sector to radically reorganise, Nucleus chief executive David Ferguson has said.