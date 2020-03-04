Nucleus Financial

Adviser-owned wrap service

Edinburgh-based wrap platform specialist Nucleus Financial was founded in 2006 but now has more than £14.3bn in assets under management (as of 30 June 2018).

Nucleus allows financial advisers to give their clients access to all their financial investments, from ISAs to pensions, in one online account. To date, about 800 advice firms are using its technology.

Nucleus was created by a group of seven adviser firms, and the company remains 52%-owned by financial advisers.

In July 2018, it floated on the AIM for the first time.