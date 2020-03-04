NewSmith

NewSmith's Maigrot: Be wary of 'manageable' Greek exit claims
Jean Maigrot, manager of the long/short Newsmith European fund, has warned investors of the damaging long-term impact on the eurozone of a potential Greek exit, while expressing concerns the ‘Draghi put' may not be substantial enough to be properly effective....

NewSmith's Maigrot: Short luxury, go long EU banks
Investors have punished stocks with even small exposure to Russia, while disregarding political risk closer to home, argues NewSmith's Jean Maigrot. He explains which sectors investors ought to be long and short.