NewSmith
Update: Man Group confirms deal to buy NewSmith
Hedge fund manager Man Group has agreed to acquire fund boutique NewSmith for an undisclosed sum.
What are the prospects for the eurozone in 2015?
NewSmith's Maigrot: Be wary of 'manageable' Greek exit claims
Jean Maigrot, manager of the long/short Newsmith European fund, has warned investors of the damaging long-term impact on the eurozone of a potential Greek exit, while expressing concerns the ‘Draghi put' may not be substantial enough to be properly effective....
A volatile year ahead for investors
NewSmith's Maigrot: Short luxury, go long EU banks
Investors have punished stocks with even small exposure to Russia, while disregarding political risk closer to home, argues NewSmith's Jean Maigrot. He explains which sectors investors ought to be long and short.