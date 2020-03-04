News Corporation
Church puts News Corp on 'porn and tobacco' blacklist
The Church of England has sold News Corporation shares worth £1.9m after the company failed to address ethical concerns raised in the aftermath of the phone-hacking scandal.
BskyB shares climb after record results
BSkyB has announced record nine-month profits this morning, in the same week that saw MPs label major shareholder Rupert Murdoch "unfit" to run an international media group.
James Murdoch steps down as BSkyB chairman
James Murdoch is to step down as chairman of UK satellite broadcaster BSkyB, but will remain on the board.
Will Murdoch be forced to sell BSkyB stake?
Rupert Murdoch could be forced into selling his stake in BSkyB as it emerged Ofcom, the media regulator, is investigating whether News Corp is 'fit' to run the TV group.
James Murdoch steps down from News International
James Murdoch has stepped down as executive chairman of News International, following his relocation from London to New York, News Corporation has announced.
BSkyB profits surge as £750m share buyback looms
Crispin Odey favourite BSKyB saw profits surge in the first quarter of its financial year, despite continuing pressure on consumers, as it prepares to buy back £750m of shares.
Paulson bought into News Corp ahead of scandal
Hedge fund manager John Paulson bought into News Corporation ahead of the phone hacking scandal during a quarter when he also slashed major bank stakes.
News Corp shares jump 5% after MP hearing
News Corp's shares jumped 5.5% following yesterday's parliamentary hearing with the group's chiefs Rupert and James Murdoch.
UK bank shares regain ground after stress tests
Bank shares climbed in early trading, regaining some ground after Friday's stress test results caused sharp falls in the UK's major banks.
Cowdery eyes Lloyds - today's papers
Clive Cowdery, the self-made insurance tycoon who gives away much of his wealth, is considering a surprise bid for the 630 bank branches being sold by Lloyds Banking Group.
BSkyB still a 'buy' for analysts despite ownership fears
Leading brokers have urged investors to buy BSkyB as shares in the broadcaster fell 18% and News Corporation withdrew its bid for the firm.
Is BSkyB a buy?
BSkyB shares rebound after News Corp withdraws bid
Shares in BSkyB have rebounded after a 3% fall this afternoon as Rupert Murdoch bowed to pressure to withdraw his bid for the remaining 61% of the broadcaster.
Smith: Murdoch should give up control of News Corp
News Corp unveils $5bn share buyback programme
News Corporation has moved to shore up its share price with a $5bn stock repurchase programme.
Greece set to default, EU leaders admit - papers
European leaders last night bowed to the inevitable and conceded Greece is likely to default on its massive debt burden, which would be a first among the 17 countries using the euro, according to reports.
US pension schemes sue News Corp
US pension funds and other institutional investors have filed an amended complaint alleging "rampant nepotism" and "failed corporate governance" at News Corp in light of the ongoing British phone hacking scandal.
Goldmans upgrades BSkyB to 'buy' on share price falls
Goldman Sachs has upgraded BSkyB to a buy rating, saying the 14% drop in its share price since Thursday has produced an ‘attractive entry point'.
Government to block BSkyB bid as 'cover-up' emerges - papers
Rupert Murdoch's takeover of BSkyB appeared to be dead in the water last night following allegations executives at his British newspaper empire mounted a cover-up of the full scale of criminal activity at the News of the World.
BSkyB shares dive as News Corp bid under threat
BSkyB's shares have plunged again this morning amid further scrutiny of News Corp's takeover bid following the phone hacking scandal.