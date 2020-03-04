News Corporation

Cowdery eyes Lloyds - today's papers
Clive Cowdery, the self-made insurance tycoon who gives away much of his wealth, is considering a surprise bid for the 630 bank branches being sold by Lloyds Banking Group.

Greece set to default, EU leaders admit - papers
European leaders last night bowed to the inevitable and conceded Greece is likely to default on its massive debt burden, which would be a first among the 17 countries using the euro, according to reports.

US pension schemes sue News Corp
US pension funds and other institutional investors have filed an amended complaint alleging "rampant nepotism" and "failed corporate governance" at News Corp in light of the ongoing British phone hacking scandal.