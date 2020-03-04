New Star
Ex-Janus Henderson distribution head Wagstaff to join Jupiter
Nick Ring to leave firm
Revealed: Finalists for Investment Company of the Year Awards 2017
Ceremony on 22 November
Crux hires Henderson's Hamilton as London discretionary sales head
Also worked at New Star
Henderson's Wagstaff: 'Acquisitions are in our DNA and we will almost certainly buy something else in next five years'
Big Interview with global head of distribution
Gosling's Grouse: How can we untangle property sector woes?
Why did investors panic after Brexit?
Nichola Pease: 'Employers don't want recruits who quibble about work they are given'
Bringing new talent into the industry
Richard Pease sues Henderson in £2.7m pay dispute - report
Claims group in breach of contract
Ex-New Star CIO Whittaker joins forces with Downing
Querns Asset Managers has appointed small-cap specialist Downing as the investment manager of the Monthly Income fund, to work alongside current manager Stephen Whittaker.
Cazier to head expanded multi-asset division at OMGI
Old Mutual Global Investors (OMGI) is to create an investment solutions team headed up by Stewart Cazier, who will move across from Old Mutual Wealth along with his team next month.
Should more managers branch out on their own?
Hillenbrand: Why we dodged the fund pricing shakedown
Fund raising frenzy: What were the biggest launches ever?
As the offer period on Neil Woodford's new fund comes to an end, Investment Week asks what he needs to do to beat the most successful launches ever.
Five M&A deals which reshaped UK asset management
Schroders today announced it is in talks with Cazenove Capital about a potential takeover of the group, as the FTSE 100 giant moves to fill a Richard Buxton-shaped hole in its UK equity desk.
Duffield's New Star IT points to 'over-optimism' in markets
The board of the New Star investment trust - now run by John Duffield's Brompton Asset Management - has predicted a pull-back in markets following the recent run higher.
Pease: How to pick the winners in turbulent Europe
Thirty-year industry veteran Richard Pease is director of European equities at Henderson, sole manager of the £402m European Special Situations fund and co-manager of the £828m European Growth fund.
Pease acknowledges Duffield influence
Henderson's Richard Pease has named New Star founder John Duffield as the person who has had the greatest influence on his career.
UPDATE: Hermes hires Page as it enters UK wholesale market
Former Ardevora partner Rob Page is to join Hermes Fund Managers as head of marketing and communications, as the institutional house pushes into the UK wholesale market for the first time.
Guess who's back? Duffield's latest firm launches fund range
John Duffield's firm Brompton Asset Management is to launch three multi-manager funds into the market, marking his first foray back into the retail space since the sale of New Star.
Why we need closer scrutiny of funds' parent groups
FUND SELECTION
Roantree and Whittaker abandon TEF structure for Querns fund
The former New Star duo running boutique Querns Asset Managers have renamed their first offering from the business and changed its investment objective.
Shaughnessy and Miller tackle fund charges on Today programme
Gary Shaughnessy, Fidelity's UK managing director, said a new fund charging method called total cost of ownership (TCO) should replace existing fund charges including TERs.
Duffield: My response to Evershed's claims
New Star founder John Duffield has hit back at claims made during Patrick Evershed's sensational employment tribunal in an open letter.
Evershed vs Duffield: The fight blow-by-blow
The fund management industry has been avidly following every twist and turn of the Patrick Evershed versus New Star fight over recent weeks.
Evershed dealt blow as ex-colleagues deny Duffield was a bully
Partick Evershed's claims he and other staff members were bullied by New Star Asset Management founder John Duffield have been dismissed by three of his ex-colleagues.