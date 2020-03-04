New City Initiative
NCI seeks to bolster UK's reputation in Asia Pacific with proposal for new fund structure
Fund brand would compete with UCITS and AIFs
New City Initiative appoints new chairman
To replace outgoing Jamie Carter
Is regulation stifling competition in the industry?
Real issues with competition
NCI: Asset management M&A is reducing competitiveness and stunting boutiques
Reducing investor choice
NCI: Over 90% of boutiques incorporate ESG in portfolios
90.5% incorporate ESG
Mannix: It is a really interesting environment for recruiting fund managers
Became CEO in 2013
What lessons have been learnt over the decade since Lehmans collapsed? (Part I)
Four-part Big Question special
NCI: Liquidity regulation leading to 'sub-optimal outcomes' for fund investors
Risk moved from banking to asset managers
Time to give proper support to boutiques as a force for change
Greater support is a 'no-brainer'
NCI calls on government to extend SME advantages to boutique asset managers
Latest paper on financial services SMEs
RWC's CEO Mannix joins NCI board
Two stepped down
How much does manager alignment of interest add to fund returns?
Alignment of interests
IW Podcast: Should we fear or welcome the fund supergroup?
What are the pros and cons of boutique firms?
How can the industry support boutique managers and innovation?
Framework by New City Initiative
NCI urges FCA to support 'innovation and entrepreneurialism' in asset management
Ease burden for smaller firms
NCI: Why MiFID II issues for the UK need reviewing in light of Brexit
Conflicts between regulations
NCI chair Johnson hands over to deputy Carter
Asset management industry has 'changed hugely'
NCI calls for dual funds regime as post-Brexit solution
UK leaving single market
NCI calls on FCA to launch asset manager start-up hub
Offer help with regulation
Quick-fire interview: New City Initiative's Carter on why small firms need a voice in Brexit negotiations
Jamie Carter, deputy chairman of think-tank New City Initiative and CEO of Oldfield Partners, talks to editor Katrina Lloyd about the Brexit impact on smaller asset managers, and where the big value opportunities are to be found in the current market...
New City's Cleland: Why 'big change' for miners has created opportunities
Major turnaround for sector
Thinktank warns regulatory burden stifling fund management innovation
10 European regulations on the agenda
Thinktank calls for EU asset manager regulation shake-up
Thinktank New City Initiative (NCI) is calling for investment firms that only market their products in one country to be exempt from European regulation, such as AIFMD and MiFID II.