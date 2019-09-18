nationalisation

UK investors fear 'dangerous precedent' set by Jeremy Corbyn's share-grab policy

UK

UK investors fear 'dangerous precedent' set by Jeremy Corbyn's share-grab policy

Concerns over plan to hand company shares to employees

clock 18 September 2019 •
Where next for infrastructure trusts and the 'nationalisation debate'?

UK

Where next for infrastructure trusts and the 'nationalisation debate'?

Managers spooked over prospect of Corbyn premiership

clock 10 April 2019 •
Mexican elections 2018: Fund managers reveal their key predictions

Emerging markets

Mexican elections 2018: Fund managers reveal their key predictions

Assessing the impact of a possible AMLO win

clock 28 June 2018 •
Gravis's Argent: Infrastructure sector has had a 'perfect storm'

Specialist

Gravis's Argent: Infrastructure sector has had a 'perfect storm'

Nationalisation debate a key issue

clock 06 February 2018 •
Trustpilot