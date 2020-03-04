national pension savings scheme
Wish list: What the investment industry wants from the new government
Have UK politics put property investment at risk?
One attraction of UK housing is its inflation protection properties, but unachievable targets and bad political policies could place the sector at risk, according to David Gibbins, fund manager at Hearthstone Investments
Treasury overhauls pension withdrawal rules
The Treasury is to give savers more freedom over how they take a tax-free lump sum from their pension pot.
Pensions freedom: Opportunities come with pitfalls
Budget changes will increase fraud risk warns pensions standards body
Government plans to overhaul the retirement process could increase the threat of pensions liberation fraud by overstretching administrators, warns the Pensions Administration Standards Association (PASA).
'Heartening' pension figures see 53% adequately saving - Scottish Widows
The number of savers putting enough money into their pension to secure an adequate retirement is at its highest level since 2009 at 53%, according to Scottish Widows research.
Pensions in 'perfect storm' as savings hit all-time low
The number of people saving adequately for retirement has hit an all-time low, while aspirations for pension income have risen, a Scottish Widows report has found.
Round-up: Osborne 'will avert new credit crunch'
Bulls triumph over bears, Fed freezes short-term rates, and pension funds take a beating from stock market turmoil...our round-up of the news from the nationals.
NEST names BlackRock, State Street and UBS to run default funds
The National Employment Savings Trust has appointed State Street Global Advisors, UBS Global Asset Management, and BlackRock to run five mandates for its default fund.