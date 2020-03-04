Murray International Trust
Aberdeen AM-managed trust
Murray International Trust is a large UK investment trust dedicated to investments in worldwide equities. Established in 1991, its fund manager is Bruce Stout of Aberdeen Asset Management. Its aim is to achieve a return greater than its benchmark by investing predominantly in equities worldwide.
Aberdeen's £1.7bn Murray International trust lifted by EM exposure in H1
'LatAm was the standout performer'
Aberdeen's Stout: It is harder to invest now than in 2007
It is harder for equity managers to invest now than in the run up to the financial crisis, according to Bruce Stout, manager of the £1.3bn Murray International trust.
Murray International trust rues US and Japan underweights
The board of the £1.3bn Murray International Trust has blamed "significant" underweights to North America and Japan for underperformance in the first half of 2013.
Aberdeen's Stout cuts bond exposure to 25-year low
Aberdeen's Bruce Stout, manager of the £1.6bn Murray International investment trust, has reduced his fixed interest exposure to its lowest level in 25 years, claiming there is little value left in the asset class.
How to profit from new global dividend culture
Bruce Stout, manager of Murray International Trust, examines how companies in Europe, Asia and Latin America are changing their attitudes towards equity income investors.
Murray International sees long-term recessionary cycle
Murray International trust has reported a rise in interim profit and returns but chairman Kevin Carter said securing positive financial returns may prove "difficult" in the near term.
Aberdeen's Stout: Developed world faces 'decade of zero growth'
Aberdeen's global equity fund specialist Bruce Stout, manager of the £1bn Murray International trust, has warned investors should be preparing for a decade of no growth in developed economies.