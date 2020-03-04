Multi-management
Man GLG launches long/short credit multi-strategy fund
Opens existing strategy up to retail market
OMGI increases fees on Voyager Global Dynamic fund
Fee hike to reflect operating costs
Kepler Partners: A look under the bonnet of new Alliance Trust structure
Trust once again becoming 'relevant' for investors
Ex-Aberdeen manager selection head Harries joins Lansdown-backed firm Ravenscroft
Joining as UK head of investment management
Which funds were most held by multi-managers in Q1?
Property funds pushed off the top spot
Downing adds multi-manager fund to range after takeover
Renamed to Diversified Global Managers
Multi-manager Kearney returns to fund management
Former Aberdeen manager takes charity role
Hargreaves raises £94m for latest multi-manager launch
Hargreaves Lansdown has raised £94m for the latest addition to its multi-manager range, an Asia and emerging markets fund.
ISA season 2014: Top fund picks
Advisers and multi-managers reveal the funds they are backing for adventurous, balanced and cautious investors this year
Yousefian joins Charteris to help expand fund range
Multi-manager Tony Yousefian is to join Charteris Treasury Portfolio Managers following his exit from City Financial.
Schroders to merge multi-manager range with Brookes at helm
Schroders is to streamline its multi-manager range following the takeover of Cazenove last year, with a number of portfolios to be merged away.
Jupiter Merlin team: What Mike Tyson can teach us about markets
Jupiter's Peter Lawery has said the next five years promise to be uncomfortable for investors as they try to dodge 'punches' in the form of central bank policy moves.
GAM's DFM chief: Five funds on my shopping list
Charles Hepworth, investment director in charge of the DFM proposition at GAM, has revealed five new additions and fund switches in the group's model portfolios.
Philbin launches multi-manager firm with ex-Skandia CIO Durrant
Richard Philbin, the former F&C and Architas multi-manager, has teamed up with the founder of Skandia's Best Ideas range Alan Durrant to launch a new multi-manager business.
Chatfeild-Roberts backs Hermes as funds join IMA sectors
Hermes has listed its 11-strong suite of UCITS funds in the IMA sectors, ramping up its push into the UK wholesale market just as Jupiter's John Chatfeild-Roberts buys into one offering.
Multi-manager Kendall quits Architas
Dawn Kendall has left her role as senior fund manager at multi-manager Architas, Investment Week can reveal.
Barclays: Legacy trail may create moral hazard over fund switches
Legacy trail commission may create a "moral hazard" in which advisers encourage investors to stay in investments longer than they should, analysts at Barclays have warned.
Kearney and Duce: Our key asset allocation moves for 2013
Aberdeen Asset Management's multi-manager team is backing equities to outperform this year, and is focusing particularly on Asia, with an overweight to the region.
AXA Elevate lowers platform cashback deal
AXA Elevate is to lower the discount it offers to users who buy the group's own Architas fund range in 2013.
Funds of funds increase market share to record levels
Fund of funds accounted for a record level of funds under management at the end of Q3 this year, according to the IMA, up 18% compared to the same quarter last year.
The Big Debate: Multi-Manager
In the latest Big Debate, our panelists from Rathbone Unit Trust Management and S&P Capital IQ discussed Multi-Manager.
Berry readies for RDR with Managed Portfolio Service
Berry Asset Management has unveiled a lower cost investment proposition in preparation for the Retail Distribution Review.
Cazenove's McDonald: Why the Fed will not unleash QE3
Robin McDonald, co-head of the multi-manager range at Cazenove, has said investors should not hold out for further stimulus from the Federal Reserve as he believes it has ceased its policy to weaken the US dollar.