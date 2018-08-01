MSCI Latin America

'Trump is both a saint and sinner!': LatAm funds dominate top-performing funds in July

Funds

'Trump is both a saint and sinner!': LatAm funds dominate top-performing funds in July

Mixed emerging market bag

clock 01 August 2018 •
'US dollar has crossed the Rubicon': Fund managers remain bullish about prospects in emerging markets despite greenback rally

Emerging markets

'US dollar has crossed the Rubicon': Fund managers remain bullish about prospects in emerging markets despite greenback rally

Dollar strength to continue

clock 15 May 2018 •
Trustpilot