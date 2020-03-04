misselling
EEA: Speak to advisers over mis-selling of our fund, not us
EEA has told any investors unhappy with their holdings in the group's life settlements fund to consider making claims against financial advisers, and not to pursue the fund group itself.
FSA to widen review into firms' sales incentives
The Financial Services Authority (FSA) is planning to widen its review into firms' sales incentives following an assessment last year into operating incentive schemes that may drive mis-selling.