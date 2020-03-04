Midas Capital
MAM Funds promotes Wright on Midas Balanced Growth
MAM Funds has promoted analyst Mark Wright to deputy manager of the CF Midas Balanced Growth fund, lead managed by Simon Callow.
Midas Capital founder Edwards to exit MAM
MAM Funds' Simon Edwards is retiring from the firm in June.
Miton's Gray joins board of Midas
Miton Asset Management managing director Martin Gray has been appointed a director of Midas Capital with immediate effect.
Risk assets to do well despite fiscal situation in Europe
Midas to dispose of offshore fund operations
Midas Capital will sell off £62m in Guernsey and South African-based offshore funds over the next month in the final disposal of its non-core assets.
Midas business development director Thomas to leave group
Midas Capital business development director David Thomas will leave the group at the end of next month.
Midas to offload iimia Wealth Management
Midas Capital is set to offload its iimia Wealth Management division to Jardine Lloyd Thompson for £7.25m.
Midas duo retain faith in their convictions to fight back against the slump
Edwards and Borrows use 15 years' experience to hold their nerve during 'bloody awful' financial year
Midas reports H1 loss but shows signs of recovery
Midas Capital today reports a loss for the first half of 2009 but says improving fund performance and a successful restructure of the business have put it in a good position for future growth.
The problem with pearls…
