Ex-Midas sales head takes charge at Seneca IM
Former Midas and Momentum sales head David Thomas has joined Liverpool-based Seneca Investment Managers as its new CEO.
Midas Income & Growth trust to change name
Seneca Asset Managers plans to change the name of the Midas Income & Growth trust after acquiring its managers in March.
Wealth managers reveal their IT strategies
Annabelle Williams asks two wealth managers which investment trusts have made it on to their buy lists.
The Big Question: What is your currency strategy?
Bloxham: Absolute return funds 'too correlated' to equities
Kevin McConnell, manager of Bloxham's outperforming Midas Global Absolute Return fund, has warned many of the UK's absolute return vehicles are too correlated to equity markets.
Midas steps up spat with Charter board
Midas Investment Management has stepped up its public spat with the board of the Charter European trust, labelling its voting system undemocratic and requisitioning an EGM on 8 November.
MAM Funds closes Liddle's Midas Global Income fund
MAM Funds has closed Sam Liddle's CF Midas Global Income fund after assets dwindled to the point it was no longer economical to run.
Will MAM director have Midas touch?
‘Retirement,' has replaced ‘spending more time with the family' as the euphemism for leaving high-profile jobs.
Can bond yields fall even further from these historic lows?
Midas reports H1 loss but shows signs of recovery
Midas Capital today reports a loss for the first half of 2009 but says improving fund performance and a successful restructure of the business have put it in a good position for future growth.
Equity valuations have snapped up to higher levels in rally
Notwithstanding the rallies that many markets have experienced over recent months, the current environment continues to offer a range of opportunities to multi-asset managers.
Multi-strategies for a singular cause
There have been two events within the multi-manager sector of the market occurring in the last two weeks - both quite different in nature - that are equally important and point a way forward for advisers.