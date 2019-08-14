Michael Hasenstab

Franklin Templeton's Hasenstab hit with $1.8bn Argentine bond losses - reports

Investment

Franklin Templeton's Hasenstab hit with $1.8bn Argentine bond losses - reports

In the wake of Monday's sell-off

clock 14 August 2019 •
Franklin Templeton promotes Sonal Desai to fixed income CIO as Molumphy retires

People moves

Franklin Templeton promotes Sonal Desai to fixed income CIO as Molumphy retires

Calvin Ho promoted to director of research for TGM

clock 12 September 2018 •
Trustpilot