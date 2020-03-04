Mexico Stock Exchange
Should investors venture back into emerging markets? (Part II)
Some managers still remain committed to asset class
Is now the time to increase exposure to emerging markets? (Part I)
After months of capital outflows and uncertainty, the Federal Reserve's decision to hold rates in September could provide emerging markets with some respite.
Can Mexico be given a clean bill of health?
Can Mexico be given a clean bill of health?
BlackRock's Landers: The drivers helping turnaround Brazil and Mexico
Latin American equities have been out of favour with investors for some time, but things could be about to change, writes BlackRock's Will Landers.
One to Watch: Legg Mason Income Optimiser
Legg Mason Income Optimiser
What has got investors so excited in LatAm?
Brazil’s equity markets have surged ahead this year as investors hope the upcoming election will usher in reforms similar to those seen in Mexico, explains Will Landers, manager of the BlackRock Latin American investment trust
Carmignac: Developed market equities to struggle if EM pain continues
A continuation of the crisis in emerging markets will spell further pain for developed equity markets, Carmignac Gestion managers have said.
EM currency sell-off escalates following Fed minutes
Emerging market currencies hit fresh lows after minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting made the prospect of tapering this year all but a certainty.
Contrarian: Riding the Mexican wave
CONTRARIAN
AXA IM's Thompson: My most exciting emerging market
AXA Investment Managers' head of emerging market equities, Julian Thompson, has named Mexico as his top pick from among the EM countries in his investment universe.
Aberdeen's Diment ups exposure to EM local currencies
Aberdeen's head of emerging market debt expects emerging market currencies to be the key drivers of superior returns from the asset class in 2013.
Mexican regulator fines HSBC $28m
HSBC's Mexican business has been fined $27.5m for failing to comply with anti-money laundering regulations.
Thompson plays down fears over EM funding shortfall
AXA IM manager Julian Thompson has questioned the findings of a McKinsey study which suggests a ‘funding gap' may reshape global markets over the next decade.