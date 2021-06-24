megatrends

BlackRock adds healthcare and future consumer funds to thematic range

Specialist

BlackRock adds healthcare and future consumer funds to thematic range

Covering two key megatrends

clock 24 June 2021 • 2 min read
Video: The future of smart cities

Investment

Video: The future of smart cities

Industry Voice: Ivo Weinöhrl, Pictet Asset Management, provides insights on the investment opportunities that exist within an urban environment.

clock 28 May 2019 •
Urbanisation: the smart investment opportunity

Equities

Urbanisation: the smart investment opportunity

Industry Voice: Ivo Weinoehrl, Senior Investment Manager at Pictet Asset Management, explains how smart technology and sustainability trends are turning cities into a compelling investment opportunity

clock 06 March 2019 •
BlackRock expands thematics range with raft of launches to harness megatrends

Funds

BlackRock expands thematics range with raft of launches to harness megatrends

Capturing themes in a changing world

clock 19 September 2018 •
Are megatrends simply hype or a serious investment opportunity?

Wealth managers

Are megatrends simply hype or a serious investment opportunity?

Partner Insight: From climate change, to AI, investors are increasingly turning to different themes in order to generate an income. But which megatrends are a viable long-term investment opportunity?

clock 28 August 2018 •
Nine megatrends of the future to shape investment growth

Markets

Nine megatrends of the future to shape investment growth

Top nine trends to focus on

clock 31 July 2018 •
Trustpilot