Max King

Are we looking at another year of two halves?
Many investors in the current climate would baulk at the words of Laurence Fink, chief executive officer and co-founder of BlackRock, who said investors should have 100% of their investments in equities at the moment.

Investec AM's A to Z of 2010

Max King, strategist and portfolio manager at Investec Asset Management, looks back over some of the developments of the past year and notes some key areas to watch in 2010.