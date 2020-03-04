Max King
Will QE drive a new gold rush in second half?
George Soros and John Paulson are among the investors buying gold in anticipation of an uptick in price driven by more QE in developed economies this year.
Investec's King: Who is afraid of the bogeyman?
Investors are not yet ready to deploy stockpiled cash into equity markets despite the recent rally, said Investec's Max King, as they are "afraid of the bogeyman" or unexpected shock.
Are we looking at another year of two halves?
Many investors in the current climate would baulk at the words of Laurence Fink, chief executive officer and co-founder of BlackRock, who said investors should have 100% of their investments in equities at the moment.
Albanians, Harry Potter and News Corpse: A-Z of 2011
Investec manager Max King presents an A-Z of the major themes that have shaped the investment world throughout 2011.
August markets: Another false warning?
Managers look overseas as UK economy stagnates
Managers running UK-focused portfolios have turned to international stocks for returns as the UK's recovery continues to disappoint.
Max King's 2010 A-Z of global investing
Investec's King: Income is overplayed
Investec's Max King says investors have become too fixated on income generation at the expense of capital growth.
Investec AM's A to Z of 2010
Max King, strategist and portfolio manager at Investec Asset Management, looks back over some of the developments of the past year and notes some key areas to watch in 2010.