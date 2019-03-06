Mark Wilson

MiFID II costs blamed for profit fall at Aviva Investors as redemptions hit £7bn

Industry

AUM declines by £20bn

clock 06 March 2019 •
Aviva appoints Maurice Tulloch as CEO

People moves

Follows Mark Wilson stepping down last year

clock 04 March 2019 •
Aviva CEO Mark Wilson to depart in 2019

Business roles

After 'successful turnaround'

clock 09 October 2018 •
Aviva makes plans to buy back £600m shares

Investment

Excess capital of £2bn

clock 01 May 2018 •
Aviva offers preference shareholders £14m goodwill payment to 'restore trust' amid cancellation plans debacle

Regulation

Amid botched cancellation plans

clock 30 April 2018 •
Aviva backs down on plans to cancel preference shares

Investment

Following investor ‘criticism’

clock 23 March 2018 •
Aviva boss joins BlackRock's board as non-exec director

Business roles

Non-executive director

clock 16 March 2018 •
Aviva's fund flows almost double in 2017

Asset Managers

Net fund flows of £5.6bn

clock 07 March 2018 •
