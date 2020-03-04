Marine Le Pen
Macron triumphs to become youngest French President
Beats Marine Le Pen
Macron's predicted win sends European stocks to 20-month highs
Polls show 60% of votes for Macron
Warning 'celebratory mood too premature' after Macron win
"Expect the unexpected"
Update: French market soars to nine-year high on election relief
Tightly fought battle
Allocations to European equities hit 15-month high despite election risk
BofA Merrill Lynch survey
Market volatility fading as likelihood of Macron win strengthens
French elections later this month
IW Podcast: Is there hope for Europe after Dutch election result?
Views on the upcoming European elections
Investec W&I's Summers: The real worry is Le Pen in five years' time
Still important to hold government bonds
Kames' McNeill: Markets are too worried about the wrong thing
European political fears are overstated
SPDR's Chesworth recommends short-term defensive bias in Europe amid political risk
Cyclical play at the end of the year
UBS: Little possibility of 'Frexit' despite 40% chance of Le Pen victory
Downgraded French equities to neutral