Managers To Watch
Rising stars of 2019: Who are Morningstar's managers to watch?
The four best performing stars to look out for
Managers To Watch: SyndicateRoom's de Vasconcelos on being a 'serial entrepreneur'
Focus on early-stage companies
Managers To Watch: Pictet AM's Hoffmeyer on running a fund focused on digital innovation
'You want to defend your shareholder, the people who believe in you'
Managers To Watch: The biggest challenges faced by young managers
Part of Investment Week's Managers to Watch series
Managers to Watch: 7IM's Kumar on lessons from Brexit and the importance of the CFA qualification
Runs a range of risk-rated portfolios
Managers To Watch: SLI's Glennie on finding tomorrow's leaders today
Working with veteran Harry Nimmo
Managers To Watch: The best advice for new starters to the industry
Advice for younger fund managers
Managers To Watch: Oldfield Partners' Ziff on being comfortable working in investment
Specialist in value investing
Managers To Watch: Hermes' Dudley on why the industry needs to keep innovating
A challenging but fun industry
Managers To Watch: OMGI's Service debunks myths on fund management
Took over from retiring Ashton Bradbury
Managers To Watch: S.W. Mitchell's Cullen on exploiting behavioural biases to find opportunities
When he was looking to join the investment management industry, Brian Cullen was keen to avoid being "pigeon-holed" at the very beginning of his career, as he was attracted to the opportunity to pick stocks across a wide variety of sectors.
Managers To Watch: Montanaro's Cooke on how to enjoy fund management in the good times - and bad
'Best job in the world'
Managers To Watch: RLAM's Tapley on coping with market tail risks
Lessons from the financial crisis
Managers To Watch: R&M's Lough on using common sense to get ahead in the industry
'Historical experience is much more important than forecasts'
Managers To Watch: JPMAM's Malcolm Smith on how solutions, not star managers, will drive the industry
Head of European equity group
Managers To Watch: Baillie Gifford's Phillips on the transition from analyst to fund manager
Co-manager of the High Yield Bond fund
Managers To Watch: Investec's Blake Hutchins remembers his first trade
With a family background in professional tennis, a move into fund management was "not a logical step"
Managers To Watch: Fidelity's O'Nolan on the lessons he learned the day Lehmans collapsed
Fidelity multi-asset manager Kevin O'Nolan, 30, first became interested in investing in his teens when he put some of his savings in the Aer Lingus IPO, and he then continued investing in his 20s.
Managers To Watch: Crux's Grender on identifying the handful of companies worth investing in
Roland Grender's talents as a stockpicker have made some of the most successful investors in the world sit up and take notice.
Managers To Watch: Rathbones' Alexandra Jackson on learning to pull the trigger yourself on a fund
Aged 18, Alexandra Jackson attended a two-week outreach programme designed to introduce women to the world of investment banking, but realised it was not the career for her.
Fund groups' 'responsible' succession planning rewards young talent
Rewarding younger talent
Managers To Watch: Troy AM's Yeowart on his golden opportunity from the 2008 crisis
Troy Asset Management's Tom Yeowart explains the appeal of multi-asset investing and how a firm's demise worked in his favour.