Managed futures
How managed futures can help diversify client portfolios
Increasing correlation between bonds and equities, rising interest rates, increased geopolitical risk and potentially overheating markets appear to have eroded many of the diversification benefits of the 60:40 balanced portfolio.
Why multi-asset managers are turning to 'liquid alternative' strategies
Multi-asset managers reveal how they are turning to 'hedge fund-like' liquid alternative strategies in 2016, in a bid to protect portfolios and generate returns across the market cycle. Hardeep Tawakley reports