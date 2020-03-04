Madoff
The most famous apologies in financial history...and the ones that got away
Financial services has witnessed a number of famous apologies over the years linked to fraud, rogue trading, and even train fare dodging. Investment Week remembers the most notable, and the ones which never were.
Madoff compensation claim deadline looms next week
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is reminding investors that the deadline for filing for compensation from the Madoff Victim Fund (MVF) is the last day of February.
J.P. Morgan facing $2bn fine over Madoff scandal
J.P. Morgan could be hit with another $2bn of fines over the Bernard Madoff Ponzi scheme, according to reports.
Five of Madoff's colleagues to face trial over Ponzi scheme
Five colleagues of the hedge fund fraudster Bernard Madoff are awaiting trial on Tuesday, following a five-year probe into one of the biggest Ponzi schemes in history.
BNY Mellon advice arm settles Madoff charges
Victims of Bernard Madoff's Ponzi scheme are set to receive proceeds from a $210m settlement between a Bank of New York Mellon advisory firm subsidiary and US authorities, the New York attorney-general has said.
Madoff victims receive further $2.4bn
Victims of Bernard Madoff's fraud are being mailed a slice of a $2.4bn payout, bringing their total recovery amount so far to more than triple the amount initially set aside.
Madoff victims to get $1.5bn back - reports
Almost half the victims of the Bernie Madoff ponzi investment scheme will get their money back after a $1.5bn payout was announced.