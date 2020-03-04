Macroeconomic Focus
Industry Voice: Japanese Equities - Looking beyond headline macro policy
Hiroyasu Sato, chief portfolio manager of the Tokio Marine Japanese Equity Focus Strategy, believes that the impact of the Abe administration/Bank of Japan's macro policy will lessen and now is the time to focus on attractive company fundamentals.
Macro funds in the firing line as top-down calls fail to pay off
Funds with a top-down macro approach have struggled to beat bottom-up stockpickers this year, with many dropping into the fourth quartile of their respective sectors.
UK GDP to 'beat pre-crash levels' this year
The strength of Britain's economy is poised to exceed its pre-crash high in the next few months thanks to 'accelerating' growth, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research has predicted.
JPMAM's Flanders on the global recovery: This time it's different
J.P. Morgan Asset Management's chief markets strategist - former BBC economics editor Stephanie Flanders - forecasts better times ahead for global markets in 2014.
LGIM asset allocation head North exits
David North, head of asset allocation and head of global high yield bonds at Legal & General IM, is to leave the group after 12 years.
RMG Wealth unveils Global Macro fund
Investment boutique RMG Wealth Management has launched the RMG Real Return fund, targeting a positive return regardless of market direction.
Odey's Bond: Savage recession priced into US high yield
High yield and investment grade US credit are the cheapest asset classes in the market as they are discounting a "savage recession", said Odey's macro strategist Tim Bond.
How to escape market Groundhog Day
George Renouf, director of investment strategy at Alliance Trust Asset Management, looks at how investors can navigate political wrangling and backward-looking economic statistics.
Cold turkey is the only option for developed world
Felix Martin, economist in the Thames River global credit team, responds to the Bank of England's August Inflation Report.
US and Europe 'could face Japan-style lost decade'
Period of slow growth in US and Europe draws parallels with Japan post 1990
Inflationary forces dominate
MACROECONOMIC FOCUS
European disunion?
MACROECONOMIC FOCUS
Sticky inflation will have major implications
MACROECONOMIC FOCUS
Labouring for growth: The divergent US and UK
Cazenove's Richard Jeffrey examines the key differences between the US and UK markets.
Inflation, gilt yields and economic policy
MACROECONOMIC FOCUS
Colin McLean: Market contradictions mean risk is increasing
MACROECONOMIC FOCUS
Capital flows and currency wars
MACROECONOMIC FOCUS
Insight's Thomas: global cycle is good for euro and EM currencies
MACROECONOMIC FOCUS