liquidity stress testing

KPMG: Investment firms strengthen risk functions amid Covid-19

Regulation

KPMG: Investment firms strengthen risk functions amid Covid-19

Stress testing boosted

clock 26 November 2020 •
EFAMA: Give fund managers the data 'toolkit' to improve liquidity stress testing

Regulation

EFAMA: Give fund managers the data 'toolkit' to improve liquidity stress testing

ESMA to publish new guidance by June

clock 08 January 2019 •
Trustpilot