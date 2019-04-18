LightTower Partners

Taking the temperature of the tax efficient sector

VCTs/EIS

How are VCTs and EIS products doing?

How will demand for VCTs and EISs hold up in 2018/19?

Tax-efficient investment commentators predict demand for venture capital trusts (VCTs) will be "huge" this tax year but warn fundraising levels could be hit by a lack of available capacity and other pressures from new rules.

