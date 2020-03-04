light touch regulation
Brown Shipley appoints new private banking boss
Brown Shipley has appointed former Sanlam private banking chief Hugh Titcomb to head up its own private banking division.
FSA warns fund groups over outsourcing
Asset management firms outsourcing parts of their investment process may be abdicating their responsibility to the consumer, according to the FSA.
Leaviss: The ten policy errors that got us here
HOW DID WE GET HERE?
Basel III rules not strict enough on banks: Turner
FSA chairman Lord Adair Turner says the Basel III capital reserve rules imposed on banks are "too lenient".