Allianz hires ex-Pru chief Hunt to oversee PIMCO
Effective from 1 July
RSA surges 15% as Zurich looks at £5bn bid
Insurer RSA has topped the FTSE All Share leaderboard this morning after rival Zurich Insurance confirmed it is considering a bid for the company.
Frere-Scott joins Ashcourt Rowan as head of funds
Jamie Frere-Scott has joined Ashcourt Rowan as funds director after less than a year as head of research at life insurer Mobius Life.
Eight changes the FCA has made in response to Davis report
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it has overhauled its systems and processes after it was found to have been "seriously inadequate" in its response to a media blunder earlier this year.
FCA apologises for 'seriously inadequate' behaviour found in Davis review
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has apologised for shortcomings in its handling of a media briefing ahead of the publication of its latest business review, saying it accepts the criticisms and will implement changes to "sharpen its focus".
FCA media blunder: Staff warned regulator not to brief journalist
A Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) decision to brief a national newspaper on its plans to review long-term insurance contracts - which prompted significant falls in the share prices of several major providers - was "high risk" and inadequate, according...