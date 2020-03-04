lenders
Fidelity's Wright: Three (and a half) reasons why banks are not as risky as you think
Most UK investors seem to view banks as one of the riskiest sectors in the market - a view I understand but fundamentally disagree with.
Nesta: Banks overlook fast growing companies
UK banks are missing crucial opportunities for profitable lending to high growth companies, according to a new report.
RBS scrapes into £9m net profit in first half
The Royal Bank of Scotland Group reported a small £9m net profit over the first half of the year, after recording a £1.14bn pre-tax profit in the six-month period.
Northern Rock returns to profit
Nationalised lender Northern Rock has returned to profit in the first half of the year.