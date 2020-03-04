Laxey Partners
When activists attack: Winners & losers from six investment spats
As Alliance Trust reaches an uneasy truce with activist investor Elliott Advisors, Investment Week looks at previous attempts at boardroom coups, and how they ended.
Garrett-Cox: Reinventing 'the most boring company in the FTSE'
Reinventing 'the FTSE's most boring company'
Investment trusts face up to return of the arbs
Aggressive activist investors can be good for trusts - up to a point.
Laxey reignites feud with Alliance Trust
Activist investor Laxey Partners has reignited its long-running feud with Alliance Trust, urging it to hand over the management of its assets to a third party.
Why Alliance Trust needs to up demand for its shares
Alliance Trust chief executive Katherine Garrett-Cox has admitted the company needs to drive up demand for its shares in order to reduce its discount.
Attack of the arbs: The trusts at risk from activists
Investment trust analysts have warned arbitrage activity will be rife in 2012 and could lead to a number of wind-ups in the sector this year.
Alliance Trust's profits shrink after capital loss
Alliance Trust has reported a total shareholder return of 3.1% for the six months to the end of July, even as revenue and pre-tax profits dipped sharply.
Alliance Trust wins battle against Laxey
Alliance Trust has won its long-running feud with activist Laxey Partners after shareholders voted against the introduction of a discount control mechanism (DCM).
Punchy investments
Many retail investors might not have known the name Laxey Partners before this year.
Brewin Dolphin will vote against Laxey resolution
Brewin Dolphin has thrown its weight behind Alliance Trust and said it will vote against the resolution put forward by Laxey Partners to introduce a discount control mechanism.
Laxey strikes another blow to Alliance Trust
Laxey Partners has rebuffed Alliance Trust's claim its TER is one of the lowest in its peer group, stating research shows it has almost doubled since the merger with Second Alliance Trust in 2006.
Alliance Trust vs Laxey Partners: What it means for shareholders
ALLIANCE TRUST VS LAXEY