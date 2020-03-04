lawyers
Inquiry into FCA closed-book blunder 'could cost up to £10m'
An independent inquiry into the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) release of information about its investigation into the fair treatment of long standing life company customers could cost up to £10m, according to a costs lawyer.
Madoff's former accountant arrested over $65bn Ponzi scheme
A former accountant for Bernard Madoff was arrested on Thursday, nearly five years after the fraudster's huge Ponzi scheme was uncovered, an FBI spokesman said.
Stirling Mortimer law firm ordered to pay missing millions
A law firm which presided over the disappearance of €9.8m (£8.4m) from a global property fund sold through IFAs has been told it must pay back the missing money, a judge ruled today.