Kuber Ventures
Does a new type of venture capitalist need to come to the fore?
Greater dependency on UK growth companies needed
One year on: How the new EIS and SEIS regime is bedding down
Ahead of this year's Budget
How should EIS investors respond to new rules this tax year?
Deadline approaching
Going 'all in': The Autumn Budget represents a huge step up for EIS
There was major news in the Autumn Budget for the enterprise investment scheme (EIS), with significant changes that greatly enhance what was already a world-leading set of tax incentives, writes Dermot Campbell is CEO of Kuber Ventures.
Industry welcomes Hammond's plans to boost UK scale-up companies but challenges remain to attract 'mainstream' investment
Industry commentators have welcomed Chancellor Philip Hammond's plans to support the growth of early-stage UK companies, as announced in last week's Budget, but some are sceptical about whether the changes could help raise significantly more capital through...
Kuber CEO Campbell: Bold thinking required to overhaul patient capital
The Treasury's "patient capital" review has put forward a whole range of ideas for supporting investment in those businesses that want to make the jump from "start-up" to "scale-up", and some of its proposals would undoubtedly cost public money, writes...
How can we build a fit for purpose patient capital industry?
Dermot Campbell, CEO of Kuber Ventures, responds to the most recent Treasury consultation on supporting innovative businesses
How can EIS be used as a powerful tool for IHT planning?
Kuber Ventures chief executive Dermot Campbell takes a closer look at how EIS can complement other types of investments for IHT planning.
How did EIS investors react to the loss of renewables?
Dermot Campbell, chief executive of Kuber Ventures, takes a closer look at EIS trends over the past year.
Why timing is important for VCT/EIS investment
'Cycle' begins again in September
EIS expected to attract record sums; Register now for free webinar
Esoteric investments
Can ratings conflicts be resolved for VCT/EIS?
Dermot Campbell, chief executive of Kuber Ventures, takes a closer look at the changing landscape for adviser due diligence on tax-efficient investment products.
How can advisers solve the TEIP due diligence challenge?
Dermot Campbell, chief executive of Kuber Ventures, takes a closer look at how technology can help advisers assess tax-efficient investment products.
How can EIS investors manage risk?
Changes in legislation and increased focus by HM Revenue & Customs on types of investment within the enterprise investment scheme (EIS) sector have exposed a big dichotomy in the market - and it comes down to a question of risk, writes Kuber Ventures...
Move EIS into the light and out of the shadows
Dermot Campbell, Managing Partner at Kuber Ventures on the FSA's long awaited decision as to whether EIS will be defined as an UCIS.