Poyntz-Wright joins Just Retirement Ltd in non-exec role
Non-exec role at annuity specialist
Just Retirement launches one-year annuity after pensions shake-up
Annuity provider Just Retirement has launched a one-year annuity following sweeping pension reforms announced in the recent Budget.
A sign of progress
A healthy increase in enhanced annuity sales has been heralded as a sure sign of progress by the industry. Latest figures show Q2 sales were up 30% on last year and accounted for 17% of all annuities written