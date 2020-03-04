Jim Rogers
ETF of ETFs: When will they hit the UK market?
Jim Rogers set to launch ETF of ETFs backed by AI
Jim Rogers predicts 'worst crash in our lifetime'
Rogers: 'Terribly flawed' dollar is the only game in town
Legendary investor Jim Rogers has said he owns more US dollar than any other currency despite the fact he believes it to be "terribly flawed".
Rogers: Why I'm trying to invest more in North Korea
Legendary investor Jim Rogers is trying to find new ways to invest in North Korea, having dipped his toe into the market by purchasing stamps and coins from the communist state.
Rogers: Why I did not vote for Obama or Romney
Investment veteran Jim Rogers did not vote for either leading candidate in the US presidential race as he does not think either man can save the economy.
Rogers: QE3 will make Fed 'look like fools'
The US Federal Reserve will push ahead with QE3 although it will make policymakers "look like fools again", said outspoken investor Jim Rogers.
Rogers brands Chinese stimulus moves 'a mistake'
Veteran investor Jim Rogers said moves by Chinese policymakers to stimulate the country's slowing economy are "a mistake".
Rogers: Spanish bailout is 'absurd economics'
Jim Rogers, the chairman of Rogers Holdings, has described the bailout of the Spanish banking sector as "absurd economics" in a scathing attack on the European Union's approach to the crisis.
Rogers warns investors over 'terribly flawed' US dollar
Investment veteran Jim Rogers has spoken out against the US dollar, describing the perceived safe haven as "terribly flawed".
Rogers hopes for China collapse to snap up shares
Investment veteran Jim Rogers is banking on a collapse in the Chinese stock market, so he can snap up cheap shares in the region.
Rogers wary of US equities despite roaring markets
The Nasdaq reached an 11-year high last week as investors piled into US equities, but Jim Rogers has cautioned on the prospects for the asset class.
Jim Rogers says 'no thanks' to Facebook
Legendary investor Jim Rogers has said he would not buy Facebook shares because they would be "too expensive".
Rogers: US bright spot is just pre-election phenomenon
Veteran investor Jim Rogers said he is sceptical about the prospects for the US economy this year despite a recent string of positive economic data from the country.
Jim Rogers poised to buy more euros
Investment veteran Jim Rogers has predicted the euro could see a near-term bounce, despite investors continuing to be overly bearish on the eurozone.
Rogers: Buying US T-bills now is a 'terrible mistake'
Investment veteran Jim Rogers has branded US treasuries as the one of the last remaining asset bubbles left in the world.
The year in quotes...10 of the best
Rogers: My view of the world as we enter 2012
Ever since outspoken investment veteran Jim Rogers predicted the commodities rally in 1999, his comments have been closely followed by investors worldwide.
Jim Rogers: Gold price overdue strong correction
Investors should ready themselves for a stronger gold price correction, said investment veteran Jim Rogers.
Rogers shorts India on fears of stagnant growth
Veteran investor Jim Rogers is shorting Indian stocks in the view the country's high level of debt will cause growth to stagnate, he told CNBC.
Rogers: 100% chance of another 2008-style crash
Investment veteran Jim Rogers has said he is 100% sure the world will face another financial crash prompted by the eurozone debt crisis, adding this time it will be worse than 2008's collapse.
Rogers: Surprise 50% Greek haircut not enough to save Europe
Jim Rogers has welcomed last night's eurozone deal, saying the size of the haircut for Greek bondholders was much higher than he had expected.
What did you miss? Our top ten web stories this week
Warnings about banks, eurozone concerns and a high profile job for an ex-New Star manager were among our best read stories this week.
Rogers: Let the banks fail
Bailing out the banks is not a solution to the debt crisis, and eurozone leaders should let troubled banks fail, said investment veteran Jim Rogers.