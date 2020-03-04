Janus International
Gross sees biggest inflows in over a year as Janus fund outperforms
Took $144m in May
Janus launches Absolute Return Income fund
Complementary to Gross' Global Unconstrained Bond fund
Janus launches multi-asset fund for senior duo
Aim to deliver in excess of LIBOR
Janus Capital cuts fees on three funds; promotes head of investments
Enrique Chang promoted
The Gross effect: How Janus International is building on Bill's big move
How the Gross effect and specialist funds can help Janus in the UK
Janus poaches Premier's Glendon
Janus Capital has poached Premier's Alan Glendon to become sales director for UK financial institutions.
Janus Capital unveils global flexible income fund
Janus Capital has launched a Global Flexible Income fund for managers Gibson Smith, Darrell Watters and Chris Diaz.
Janus Capital hires Nagele as UK head
Janus Capital International, the international arm of Janus Capital Group, has appointed Matthew Nagele as head of UK for its European business.
Janus expands fund range with Asian launch
Janus International has added an Asian equity fund to its Dublin-domiciled fund range, to be managed by recent hire Hiroshi Yoh.