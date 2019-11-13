james bateman

Former Fidelity multi asset CIO unveils new investment firm

Investment

Former Fidelity multi asset CIO unveils new investment firm

New Value Investment to offer equity and multi asset funds

clock 13 November 2019 •
Fidelity multi asset CIO Bateman exits to pursue own venture

People moves

Fidelity multi asset CIO Bateman exits to pursue own venture

Departs after more than seven years with the firm

clock 01 July 2019 •
Fidelity derisks across £32bn multi-asset range

Multi-asset

Fidelity derisks across £32bn multi-asset range

Responses to 'dovish' tone premature

clock 09 April 2019 •
Fidelity multi-asset team ploughs back into risk assets

Multi-asset

Fidelity multi-asset team ploughs back into risk assets

Moves to overweight equities and fixed income

clock 18 January 2019 •
Fidelity finalises move to segregated mandates on multi-asset range

Multi-asset

Fidelity finalises move to segregated mandates on multi-asset range

Nine sub-funds launching

clock 21 August 2018 •
Trustpilot