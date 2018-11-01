Italian Elections 2018

Martin Gilbert: Investors should hunker down and prepare for a long, cold winter

Global

Avoiding freezing of US-China ties

clock 01 November 2018 •
Rome-Brussels stand-off heightens concerns for European investors

Global

Spat does little to calm nerves

clock 30 October 2018 •
Robeco's Neele on the current European consumer trends

Europe

Europe is full of secular growth trends including digitalisation, faster growth in emerging markets, consumer loyalty to premium brands and increased health awareness.

clock 29 October 2018 •
John Redwood: The war of words in the EU

Europe

Tit-for-tat rhetoric doing little to ease tensions within bloc

clock 18 October 2018 •
Kames Capital CIO Jones: My letter to a worried investor

Markets

Economy to thrive despite global risks

clock 14 August 2018 •
What aspect of QE will have the biggest impact on markets?

Europe

European credit markets were hit this year by the rise in global trade tensions, a sudden spark in equity volatility and further political risks in Europe, mainly Italy.

clock 10 August 2018 •
What does the remainder of 2018 hold for investors?

Bonds

Central banks and multi-asset in the spotlight

clock 01 August 2018 •
What Italian political turmoil means for fixed income

Bonds

We had a glimpse of the potential market implications of a more eurosceptic Italian government in recent weeks.

clock 13 June 2018 •
The Return of 'The Italian Question'

Markets

2018 has seen another spring dominated by political manoeuvrings, in particular the return of 'The Italian Question'.

clock 13 June 2018 •
The biggest monetary experiment in history is coming to an end

Europe

Monetary policy killed the market-based economy

clock 13 June 2018 •
