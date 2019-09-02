investec global gold

Gilt and gold funds surge in risk-off August

Funds

Gilt and gold funds surge in risk-off August

Safe haven funds reward investors

clock 02 September 2019 •
Co-manager of £1.1bn Investec Global Gold fund departs

Investment

Co-manager of £1.1bn Investec Global Gold fund departs

Removed from Adviser Centre recommended list

clock 27 July 2018 •
Trustpilot