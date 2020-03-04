Ian Spreadbury
Fidelity's Ian Spreadbury to retire
Will step down at the end of 2018
Fidelity's Spreadbury warns BoE rate cut could be a mistake
Speaking ahead of Bank of England meeting today
Fidelity launches Undiscovered Talents fund for HNW clients
Fidelity has launched a fund of funds investing in lesser-known portfolios as an exclusive offering for its high-net-worth (HNW) direct clients.
Spreadbury: QE could last beyond 2015 despite Bernanke bombshell
The era of easy money may continue for another two years despite US Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke's 'bombshell' announcement last month, according to Fidelity's Ian Spreadbury.
Fidelity's Spreadbury: UK 'cannot handle' higher gilt yields
Fidelity's Ian Spreadbury has warned the UK economy would be unable to handle higher gilt yields, and expects incoming governor Mark Carney to push for more stimulus to keep prices stable.
Spreadbury's £3.5bn fund looks to foreign bonds to boost liquidity
Ian Spreadbury's £3.5bn Fidelity MoneyBuilder Income fund has widened its remit to allow the manager to buy non-sterling corporate debt in a move to boost liquidity and performance.
Ashcourt Rowan looks to life money for buy list stability
Ashcourt Rowan's new head of funds research has moved to counter dwindling bond market liquidity by adding funds with "more stable" asset bases to the group's buy list.
Fidelity launches short-duration version of MoneyBuilder Income fund for Spreadbury
Fidelity is launching a short-duration version of bond manager Ian Spreadbury's £3.3bn MoneyBuilder Income fund.
Bond markets are 'riskiest they have been for 30 years'
Fidelity's Ian Spreadbury has warned conditions in bond markets are the most risky he has seen since he started his career 30 years ago.
Fidelity's Spreadbury snaps up Italian and Spanish debt
Fidelity's Ian Spreadbury has snapped up some Italian and Spanish sovereign debt, as well as corporates in both regions, to provide his funds with some extra yield.
Fidelity's Spreadbury: How I would cope if the bond rush reverses
Fidelity's Ian Spreadbury has revealed how he would cope with a sudden round of redemptions if demand for corporate bond funds reverses.
Fidelity launches global high yield fund for Spreadbury
Fidelity Worldwide Investment has expanded its bond fund range with the launch of a global high yield fund for managers Ian Spreadbury and Peter Khan.
Spreadbury: Bond markets under more stress than in 2008
Fidelity's star bond fund manager Ian Spreadbury has warned some parts of the bond markets are under more pressure than during the height of the credit crunch.
Are junk bonds a screaming buy?
A SCREAMING BUY?
Fidelity's Spreadbury: 20% chance of UK double dip
Fidelity's bond manager Ian Spreadbury has warned the UK has a 20% chance of returning to recession as consumers face mounting pressure from taxes, commodity price rises and high unemployment.
Leaviss and Spreadbury: Rates will not rise in near term
Fixed income stars Jim Leaviss and Ian Spreadbury warn rate rises now would be "near intolerable" for households and expect bank rates to hover around record lows.