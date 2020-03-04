HSBC Investments

Passive vs active debate comes full circle

Cost and value were the central factors in the active or passive debate 15 years ago and it is much the same today, the major difference being that funds find themselves in competition with their own peers rather than each other

The jewel in the crown

Emerging markets offer potential for significant growth in the long term. A jewel in that crown, for the medium term, is Brazil, along with the rest of Latin America

HSBC warns on commercial property

The current commercial property recovery is not being driven by fundamentals and could be short lived, according to HSBC Open Global Property fund manager and head of multi-manager Guy Morrell.