HSBC Investments
Candriam hires Aviva Investors' Welch as senior relationship manager
Strengthening position in UK wholesale market
HSBC to cut thousands of jobs as profits climb 3%
Europe's largest bank saw shares trading higher early on after reporting a climb in profits for the first half of 2011.
HSBC adds sterling share classes to EM funds
HSBC Global Asset Management has added sterling share classes to nine of its offshore emerging market funds, making them more easily accessible to retail investors.
HSBC launches leveraged version of Global Macro
HSBC Global Asset Management has launched a leveraged version of its flagship Global Macro absolute return fund.
HSBC adds sterling share classes to absolute return funds
HSBC has introduced hedged sterling share classes for its recently launched absolute return vehicles - the GIF European Equity Alpha and GIF Global Emerging Markets Equity Alpha funds.
HSBC launches Global Inflation Linked Bond fund
HSBC has launched a Global Inflation Linked Bond fund which will invest in sovereign debt issued by OECD countries.
Developed central banks reiterate focus on low interest rates
ASSET ALLOCATION
HSBC winds up Global Absolute fund
HSBC is to wind up its $100m listed Global Absolute fund of hedge funds following a vote by shareholders.
HSBC adds gilt fund to passive range
HSBC Global Asset Management plans to add two new trackers to its growing range of passive funds.
Lum doubles his tech holdings in Marlborough fund
Jeffrey Lum has almost doubled technology exposure in the Marlborough Far East Growth fund over the first quarter of the year.
Coffey finds value in growth plays
RLAM head of equities Jane Coffey has urged investors to avoid the current trend of overlooking growth stocks in favour of value.
HSBC trackers awarded S&P AAA ratings
Standard & Poor's Fund Services has awarded three HSBC Global Asset Management tracker funds ‘AAA' ratings.
HSBC to launch GEM absolute return fund
HSBC Global Asset Management will launch an absolute return global emerging markets fund later this month.
HSBC to launch European absolute return fund
HSBC Global Asset Management is to launch a Ucits III European absolute return fund next month.
Fellowship fund relaxes ethical policy to open up new sectors
Premier Asset Management plans to relax the ethical policy on its £52m Fellowship fund to allow access to certain stock in previously vetoed sectors.
Brazilian GDP growth is expected to be up 6% despite general election
The global economy is at last enjoying a return to growth, albeit slowly, and given the progress so far we are very positive in our outlook for Brazil.
Passive vs active debate comes full circle
Cost and value were the central factors in the active or passive debate 15 years ago and it is much the same today, the major difference being that funds find themselves in competition with their own peers rather than each other
HSBC mulls fund of passive funds
HSBC is considering launching a global fund of passive funds as a low cost alternative to its actively-managed vehicle.
HSBC launches sterling classes on fund of hedge funds
HSBC has launched sterling retail and institutional share classes on its Ucits AdvantEdge fund of hedge funds.
Market has dealt well with rights issues and global growth
There has rarely been a dull moment this year. A 20% fall in the UK equity market by early March has given way to close to a 50% bounce.
The jewel in the crown
Emerging markets offer potential for significant growth in the long term. A jewel in that crown, for the medium term, is Brazil, along with the rest of Latin America
HSBC warns on commercial property
The current commercial property recovery is not being driven by fundamentals and could be short lived, according to HSBC Open Global Property fund manager and head of multi-manager Guy Morrell.
HSBC axes 1,700 jobs in the UK
HSBC says it will cut 1,700 jobs in the UK.
HSBC Infrastructure to undertake share issue
HSBC Infrastructure Company (HICL) is to undertake a C class share issue to pay down debt and pursue new opportunities.