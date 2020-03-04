Harwood Wealth Management
US private equity firm to buy Harwood WM
Company valued at £90m
Harwood announces £1.4m double acquisition
Completes third purchase
Harwood Wealth buys IFA firm Fund Management for up to £1.1m
Deal adds £34m AUI
Harwood WM buys IFA Plan65's assets for up to £1.56m
£42m assets under influence
Harwood unveils board changes as Durrant becomes sole CEO
Response to regulation and group development
Harwood WM buys AE Financial Services for up to £4.6m
Adds £130m assets under influence
CEO departures and DFM launches: Q1 in wealth management
All the hires and departures during the first three months of 2017
Harwood grows asset pool by 75%
17 acquisitions made
FCA Study response: Passive coverage is 'appropriate for size of industry'
Industry experts hit back at FCA's criticism
Property fund issues must not be forgotten as suspensions lifted
As open-ended property funds start to reopen after suspensions following the Brexit vote, there is a danger the debate around these vehicles gets kicked into the long grass until the next crisis erupts.
Harwood buys adviser network for £4m
Network posted £24k pre-tax loss
Smaller wealth management firms at risk as M&A deals reach eight-year high
Mergers and acquisitions among wealth management firms, especially those with less than £5bn in AUM, are set to increase and could even beat the record number of transactions witnessed in 2015, as a tougher regulatory backdrop and Brexit uncertainty exert...
Harwood Wealth: Acquisition hunt on track despite Brexit uncertainty
Maiden results since IPO on AIM