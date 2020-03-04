Guinness Global Energy fund
Guinness poaches M&G analysts for new oil & gas fund
Will target EM exploration basins
Guinness' Waghorn: Two bull and bear scenarios for oil in 2016
History shows oil prices bottom when the market starts to rebalance and when oil inventories stop growing; but when will this happen?
How worried should investors be about financials?
Fund managers give their assessment of the real strength of the financials sector after a turbulent few months.
Q&A: When will oil prices rebound?
Jonathan Waghorn, co-manager of the Guinness Global Energy fund, explains why a supply/demand convergence is on the horizon.
Guinness: Greek woes will not trigger another banking crisis
Guinness founder and CIO Tim Guinness has said the problems in Greece will not spark a fresh banking crisis even if the beleaguered nation is forced to exit the euro.
Oil majors cast shadow over UK dividends after price slump
The steep fall in the oil price could damage growth and dividend prospects for some of the UK's biggest stocks, adding to managers' concerns over the outlook for the wider market.
How low can oil go? Strategists warn Brent could tumble further
The sharp slides in oil prices seen since the summer could continue unabated until the commodity's chief trade body OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is finally forced to take action, investors have said.
Is the UK on the brink of a shale gas revolution?
Fracking hit the headlines recently when the UK government gave the go-ahead to a major expansion plan which will see firms bid for onshore oil and gas licences, but will it have the same success as it did in the US?
Why Iraq's ISIS threat is a wake-up call to investors
For several years investors have looked at energy stocks through the spectrum of the US shale gas revolution. But the ISIS insurgency threatening Iraq is providing a reminder that oil security is a real concern, explains Guinness Global Energy manager...
What are the biggest risks for investors in the second half?
The real value of equity income
The Big Question: Where will the best returns be found in 2014?
Ex-Investec manager Waghorn joins Guinness
Former Investec energy portfolio manager Jonathan Waghorn has joined Guinness Asset Management.
Guinness hikes oil price forecast by 10%
Tim Guinness has hiked his 2013 oil price forecast by 10% as he becomes less concerned about the prospect of oversupply in the coming years.
Investec raids Guinness for Lacey and Waghorn replacement
Investec has appointed Guinness Asset Management's Tom Nelson and Newton's Charles Whall to run its Global Energy fund, replacing exiting co-managers Mark Lacey and Jonathan Waghorn.