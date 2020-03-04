Global Emerging Markets Dynamic Fund
The challenge of protecting portfolios amid high correlations
Partner Insight: Columbia Threadneedle Investments' Toby Nangle, manager of the Threadneedle Dynamic Real Return Fund, reveals where he is seeing the best investment opportunities amid market re-ratings
CTI's Nangle: 'It is hard to see how the trajectory of trade distortions will affect the market ratings; that is worrying'
Partner Insight: Columbia Threadneedle Investments' Toby Nangle, manager of the Threadneedle Dynamic Real Return Fund, explores how to price assets given negative investor sentiment
Why the traditional approach of combining bonds and equities is not the best way to improve risk-adjusted returns
Partner Insight: The way in which bonds have been so successfully combined with equities in the past 35 years has been contingent on them delivering high returns in periods of equity market stress. Yet in half of the 20-year periods over the past 120...
Partner Insight: Over the past five years, global markets have performed well in the shadow of significant event risk, from the Chinese banking liquidity crisis of 2013 to the volatility caused by the threat of a global trade war (amongst other issues)...
Industry Voice: Up close and personal at Eastspring Investments
A fascinating new video reveals the contrarian nature of the team behind the Eastspring Investments - Global Emerging Markets Dynamic Fund. With behind-the-scenes footage, the camera catches up with a small, highly experienced group of valuation-driven...