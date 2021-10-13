GLG Japan CoreAlpha

Alternatives bolster Man Group assets as long-only detracts in Q3

Funds

Alternatives bolster Man Group assets as long-only detracts in Q3

$5.3bn inflows

clock 13 October 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

FCA proposes salary overhaul and end to discretionary bonuses

08 October 2021 • 2 min read
02

Gresham House Strategic trust appoints Harwood Capital and proposes name change

11 October 2021 • 4 min read
03

CCLA hires Jasper Berens to spearhead intermediary push

11 October 2021 • 1 min read
04

Square Mile removes Artemis funds ratings following senior departures

07 October 2021 • 2 min read
05

Blackstone launches European real estate income fund

06 October 2021 • 2 min read
Trustpilot

 