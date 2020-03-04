george godber
IW's 25th anniversary: What does the future hold for the UK funds industry?
Looking back at the past to predict the market of tomorrow
What happens to performance after a 'star' fund manager leaves?
Willis Owen report
Miton CEO Barron: 'We are in better shape than ever before'
Turnaround since 2016
Polar Capital sees profits double to £41m; Plans Paris office
Performance fees at record high
Georgina Hamilton's Polar Capital fund takes £150m in first month
Favouring stocks with UK domestic exposure