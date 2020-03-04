generic advice
Partner Insight - Managing the risk of suitability
Today's advisers must take account of many more risk factors when analysing suitability such as illiquidity and inflation risk. That requires more transparency around fund process and due diligence
Gosling's Grouse: How can we close the advice gap?
We have all talked about the advice gap since RDR took hold, but surely there has always been an advice gap?
What will be asset managers' role as advice gap widens?
The news the government and the FCA are to launch a major review into consumer access to financial advice has been widely welcomed.
Computer says no: What does rise of tech mean for financial advice?
The growth of financial services technology - 'fintech' - has changed the advice process irreversibly, but where does it leave the adviser?
FCA under pressure to agree 'common sense' guidance principles
An industry initiative managed by the Tax Incentivised Savings Association (TISA) has called on the regulator to agree on a ‘common sense' standard for the delivery of guidance to consumers.
Brave new world: Three things that changed advice forever in 2014
FCA offers 'informal steer' on simplified advice
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has offered help to financial advisers who want to build simplified advice models, saying it is prepared to give 'individual guidance' or an 'informal steer' as part of its Project Innovate.
Santander axes advice arm and 724 staff
Santander has confirmed it has pulled out of the investment advice market resulting in the loss of 724 jobs.