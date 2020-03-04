General election 2015
Tax and the Tories: What policy changes are likely?
The Conservatives have promised 'no new taxes' this Parliament, but George Osborne's 8 July Budget will still contain tax issues for wealth managers to consider, according to law firm Payne Hicks Beach,
Bonham Carter: Tories have mandate to 'rethink how we work with Europe'
The Conservative party's election victory means it has been given a mandate to renegotiate the UK's role in Europe, according to Jupiter vice chairman Edward Bonham Carter.
Cameron guarantees EU referendum; pledges tax powers for Scotland
David Cameron has said the Conservatives will govern "as a party of one nation" over the next five years, as well as delivering on their promise to hold an in-out referendum on EU membership.
Woodford questions fairness of UK electoral system
Neil Woodford has questioned the viability of the British electoral system following the surprisingly decisive result of yesterday's general election.
Miliband, Clegg, and Farage step down as party leaders
Ed Miliband, Nick Clegg, and Nigel Farage have all resigned after suffering election defeat at the hands of the Conservatives.
Sterling surges and FTSE soars as Tories eye shock majority
The pound has leapt almost 2% and the FTSE 100 has added over 100 points as the general election result points to a surprise majority for the Conservatives.
Webb and Cable lose seats in Lib Dem rout
Pensions minister Steve Webb and business secretary Vince Cable have lost their seats after a calamitous evening for the Liberal Democrats saw the party underperform even the most pessimistic forecasts.
Have UK politics put property investment at risk?
One attraction of UK housing is its inflation protection properties, but unachievable targets and bad political policies could place the sector at risk, according to David Gibbins, fund manager at Hearthstone Investments
Gosling's Grouse: Can the press really influence the election?
Election uncertainty: Newton's Metcalfe ramps up overseas exposure on £2bn fund
The manager of the £1.9bn Newton UK Income fund is running close to his maximum overseas allocation in an effort to mitigate the risks to the fund from the upcoming UK election.
Vote Grouse! An alternative election manifesto
HSBC drives FTSE higher after launching review of UK base
HSBC shares have jumped 3.5% after the bank launched a full review of its UK domicile in light of increased levies and a possible referendum on EU membership.
The Investment Week Podcast: Episode 4
Election, sterling, and Alliance Trust troubles
What did you miss? All the highlights from the 2015 election
